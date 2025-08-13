Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 2248.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 40.34 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 2248.57% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 40.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.3440.70 -1 OPM %3.621.18 -PBDT8.811.82 384 PBT7.930.84 844 NP8.220.35 2249
