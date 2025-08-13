Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 129.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 219.76 croreNet profit of Incredible Industries rose 129.63% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 219.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales219.76182.89 20 OPM %2.972.76 -PBDT6.194.05 53 PBT4.952.71 83 NP3.721.62 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content