Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 11.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.04% to Rs 31.66 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 11.61% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.04% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.6619.30 64 OPM %74.5490.21 -PBDT12.279.21 33 PBT12.109.10 33 NP9.618.61 12
