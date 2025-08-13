Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 239.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 123.02% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease rose 239.13% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 123.02% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.101.39 123 OPM %91.9492.81 -PBDT1.100.35 214 PBT1.050.31 239 NP0.780.23 239
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content