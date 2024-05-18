Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 2805.46 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.47% to Rs 132.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 6729.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6927.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India declined 8.95% to Rs 94.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 2805.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3002.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.