Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 0.84%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 0.84% today to trade at Rs 7269.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.38% to quote at 60811.45. The index is up 5.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 0.57% and Voltas Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.15 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 16.48% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 718 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13484 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8167.1 on 07 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3965 on 14 Aug 2024.
