Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Surges 2.31%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd gained 2.31% today to trade at Rs 1046.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.47% to quote at 72468.24. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd increased 2.24% and Cochin Shipyard Ltd added 1.74% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 2.05 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has lost 20.06% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1236 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43379 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1501.65 on 18 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 750.2 on 28 Feb 2025.
