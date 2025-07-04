Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Surges 2.31%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Surges 2.31%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has lost 20.06% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd gained 2.31% today to trade at Rs 1046.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.47% to quote at 72468.24. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd increased 2.24% and Cochin Shipyard Ltd added 1.74% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 2.05 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has lost 20.06% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1236 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43379 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1501.65 on 18 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 750.2 on 28 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends upside as sharp slide in oil prices support

INR extends upside as sharp slide in oil prices support

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

GIFT Nifty signals weak start

GIFT Nifty signals weak start

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon