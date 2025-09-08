Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

With effect from 05 January 2026

The board of Hero MotoCorp at its meeting held on 08 September 2025 has approved the appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 5 January 2026.

pon appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as the Chief Executive Officer, the office of the Acting Chief Executive Officer held by Vikram Kasbekar shall stand relinquished and he will continue to serve on the Board of Hero MotoCorp as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

