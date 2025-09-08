Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Labs UK facility flagged with 7 USFDA observations

Dr Reddy's Labs UK facility flagged with 7 USFDA observations

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, UK.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was conducted from 1 September to 5 September 2025. On conclusion, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with seven observations.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services, including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars, and OTC.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 1,418.10 crore on an 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories shed 0.04% to Rs 1,268 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eco Recycling applauds Govt.'s Rs 1500 cr incentive scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

Eco Recycling applauds Govt.'s Rs 1500 cr incentive scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

ACME Solar Holdings places order of 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System

ACME Solar Holdings places order of 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System

SPML Infra JV wins Rs 1,438 cr Jal Jeevan Mission project

SPML Infra JV wins Rs 1,438 cr Jal Jeevan Mission project

Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon