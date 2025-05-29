Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 32.98% to Rs 31.05 crore

Net loss of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.98% to Rs 31.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 123.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.0523.35 33 123.6297.85 26 OPM %4.092.57 -8.283.88 - PBDT0.161.93 -92 5.68-0.57 LP PBT-0.571.62 PL 3.69-2.26 LP NP-1.940.22 PL 1.49-3.66 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

