The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 65.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 26.76 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 65.78% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.76% to Rs 4.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 96.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.7622.97 16 96.6483.86 15 OPM %39.6943.75 -38.2541.92 - PBDT8.288.71 -5 30.4728.93 5 PBT1.401.91 -27 4.393.71 18 NP0.772.25 -66 4.595.65 -19
