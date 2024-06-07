Business Standard
Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 49.64% to Rs 156.61 crore
Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 2.67% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.64% to Rs 156.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.11% to Rs 40.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.98% to Rs 544.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales156.61104.66 50 544.47340.33 60 OPM %43.9739.49 -47.8348.37 - PBDT19.189.58 100 72.2446.45 56 PBT14.805.99 147 55.2435.87 54 NP11.1610.87 3 40.0533.07 21
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

