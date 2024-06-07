Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.64% to Rs 156.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.11% to Rs 40.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.98% to Rs 544.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 2.67% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.64% to Rs 156.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.