Supraneet Finance &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore
Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.290.27 7 OPM %14.2914.29 -13.7911.11 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.040.04 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100 0.010.01 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

