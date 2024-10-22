Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambuja Cements to acquire 46.8% stake in Orient Cement

Ambuja Cements to acquire 46.8% stake in Orient Cement

Image

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Ambuja Cements announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement (OCL) at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore. Ambuja will acquire 46.8% shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

OCL has 5.6 MTPA clinker capacity and 8.5 MTPA cement capacity along with statutory clearance to increase the clinker capacity by another 6.0 MTPA and cement capacity by another 8.1 MTPA. In addition, OCL also has a limestone mining lease in Chittorgarh for setting up an Integrated Unit (IU) with clinker of 4 MTPA and a split Grinding Unit (GU) of 6 MTPA in North India. OCL has also secured a concession from MPPGCL, Madhya Pradesh for setting up a Grinding Unit within the premises of Satpura Thermal Power Plant. Both these complement the Adani Group's existing cement footprint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

OCL has recently commissioned a WHRS in Chittapur IU and is in the final stage of commissioning 16 MW solar in Chittapur and 3.7 MW solar in Jalgaon. OCL's efficient plants, highly motivated teams, strong balance sheet and well-distributed dealer network will be excellent additions to the Adani Group's existing cement business. OCL's existing dealers will move to Adani Cement's market network, creating formidable synergies.

Ambuja plans to optimize OCL's overall capacity utilization to enhance its cost and competitiveness and improve its operating performance while leveraging the synergies inherent in the existing cement business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts down, at 81,100; Nifty at 24,800; Orient Cement up 4%

Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya

Bumrah to Hardik: MI's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Harris, Trump intensify campaigns with two weeks remaining to election day

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Nifty futures premium erodes; options hints at more pain below 24,700

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US election: Indian American Republicans slam Harris on policy issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon