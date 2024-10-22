Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro and Ericsson partner with Odido for delivering billing transformation program

Wipro and Ericsson partner with Odido for delivering billing transformation program

Image

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Ericsson and Wipro today announced the successful transformation of the billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achievement allows Odido to offer innovative 5G services, including the newly-launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access (FWA) solution, with improved operational efficiency and customer experience.

The migration, completed in August 2024, transitioned 5 million customers over a single weekend. The migration to Ericsson Billing follows the earlier transition of 700,000 Ben MVNO users in November 2023, marking a major milestone in Odido's modernization. The successful migration means all Odido's mobile customers, whether B2B or B2C, are now served by Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The project was executed with Wipro as an end-to-end system integrator, working in close collaboration with Ericsson and Odido to design and implement the solution. The seamless integration into Odido's IT landscape lowers Odido's technical debt, simplifies the customer journey, and reduces operating costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 81,150 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,800; Hyundai IPO in focus

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit, to hold talks with Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, in New Delhi, Tuesday. PTI Photo

PM Modi departs for two-day Russia visit, to attend Brics Summit in Kazan

Oberoi Realty

Rs 4 cr Thane flats: Oberoi Realty sells homes worth Rs 1348 cr in 3 days

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee faces slow grind lower on oil and China rotation risks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon