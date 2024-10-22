Wipro and Ericsson partner with Odido for delivering billing transformation program

Ericsson and Wipro today announced the successful transformation of the billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achievement allows Odido to offer innovative 5G services, including the newly-launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access (FWA) solution, with improved operational efficiency and customer experience.
The migration, completed in August 2024, transitioned 5 million customers over a single weekend. The migration to Ericsson Billing follows the earlier transition of 700,000 Ben MVNO users in November 2023, marking a major milestone in Odido's modernization. The successful migration means all Odido's mobile customers, whether B2B or B2C, are now served by Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS.
The project was executed with Wipro as an end-to-end system integrator, working in close collaboration with Ericsson and Odido to design and implement the solution. The seamless integration into Odido's IT landscape lowers Odido's technical debt, simplifies the customer journey, and reduces operating costs.
