Amco India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net loss of Amco India reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.0523.45 11 OPM %0.273.41 -PBDT0.130.90 -86 PBT-0.140.63 PL NP-0.140.47 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

