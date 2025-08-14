Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 118.50 croreNet profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 15.38% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 118.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales118.50155.72 -24 OPM %3.864.96 -PBDT4.885.66 -14 PBT2.673.33 -20 NP1.982.34 -15
