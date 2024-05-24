Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AMD Industries standalone net profit declines 98.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 34.18% to Rs 74.92 crore
Net profit of AMD Industries declined 98.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.18% to Rs 74.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.92113.83 -34 277.74350.00 -21 OPM %9.8016.02 -7.7813.87 - PBDT4.3614.58 -70 11.8839.83 -70 PBT0.2910.88 -97 -1.9926.31 PL NP0.098.01 -99 -1.6719.21 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

AMD Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon