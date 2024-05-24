Business Standard
Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 69.64% to Rs 25.26 crore
Net Loss of Inter State Oil Carrier reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.64% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.45% to Rs 84.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.2614.89 70 84.7453.82 57 OPM %6.182.89 -8.198.25 - PBDT1.180.14 743 5.723.04 88 PBT0.18-0.84 LP 1.65-0.73 LP NP-0.22-0.20 -10 0.86-0.43 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

