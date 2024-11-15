Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 7.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 166.64 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 7.59% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 166.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales166.64157.40 6 OPM %9.7710.11 -PBDT14.3613.50 6 PBT12.9912.23 6 NP9.789.09 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content