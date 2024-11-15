Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 1.44 croreNet Loss of Abhishek Corporation reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.441.97 -27 OPM %-181.25-71.07 -PBDT-3.94-1.33 -196 PBT-4.54-2.15 -111 NP-4.54-2.15 -111
