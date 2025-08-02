AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.45% to Rs 14.27 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 11.93% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.45% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.2725.69 -44 OPM %27.8920.90 -PBDT5.916.61 -11 PBT5.446.14 -11 NP3.473.94 -12
