Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.07% to Rs 113.88 croreNet profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 70.07% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.07% to Rs 113.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales113.8877.96 46 OPM %11.089.88 -PBDT11.815.96 98 PBT9.163.79 142 NP6.824.01 70
