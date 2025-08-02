Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.29% to Rs 7150.84 croreNet profit of Federal Bank declined 10.63% to Rs 918.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1027.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.29% to Rs 7150.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6727.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7150.846727.60 6 OPM %64.9669.56 -PBDT1269.831404.34 -10 PBT1269.831404.34 -10 NP918.321027.51 -11
