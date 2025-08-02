Lead Financial Services standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %68.7526.67 -PBDT0.110.04 175 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.080.03 167
