ABB India standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 3144.52 croreNet profit of ABB India declined 20.69% to Rs 351.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 443.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3144.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2808.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3144.522808.48 12 OPM %13.1719.32 -PBDT509.65624.73 -18 PBT474.11593.76 -20 NP351.74443.49 -21
