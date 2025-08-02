Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 1291.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 15.25% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 1291.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1090.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1291.231090.44 18 OPM %7.469.69 -PBDT121.16131.15 -8 PBT85.67100.33 -15 NP65.0276.72 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

