NSE hits 20 crore client accounts milestone

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved another significant milestone, surpassing 20 crore total client accounts in October 2024. This impressive growth of 3.1 crore accounts in just eight months underscores the increasing participation of Indian investors in the stock market.

Maharashtra leads the way with the highest number of accounts at 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.2 crore), Gujarat (1.8 crore), Rajasthan, and West Bengal (approximately 1.2 crore each). Together, these top five states account for nearly 50% of the total client accounts.

The unique registered investor base has also reached a remarkable figure of 10.5 crore, having crossed the 10 crore mark on August 8th, 2024. This surge in investor participation reflects the growing interest in equity markets and the increasing financial literacy among Indian citizens.

 

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE said this exceptional growth reflects strong investor confidence in India's growth story, driven by digital transformation and technological innovation. This expansion is supported by streamlined KYC processes, enhanced financial literacy programs, and sustained positive market sentiments, as demonstrated by robust participation across diverse investment instruments including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and various bonds, he added.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

