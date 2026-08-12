Ampere launches upgraded Magnus G Max e-scooter

Ampere, the E2W brand from Greaves Electric Mobility, today announced a major technology upgrade for its best-selling - the Magnus G Max. Powered by the new NxG.io software platform, the upgraded Magnus G Max now offers 30+ IoT-enabled features designed to make every day riding easier, safer and more convenient. The upgrade introduces Cruise Control, Hill Hold, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter on the Magnus G Max, making it a smarter alternative to traditional petrol scooters.

The new connected features get an intuitive and vibrant looking UI on Ampere Connect App and have been designed with the realities of everyday Indian mobility in mind and address challenges familiar to riders in cities and towns. Hill Hold brings greater confidence in stop-and-go traffic while navigating inclines and flyovers, Cruise Control improves comfort on longer stretches and Turn-by-Turn Navigation on the new 5-inch PMVA digital cluster helps riders stay on course without repeatedly checking their phones. Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter further simplify locating the vehicle in crowded parking areas, bringing connected technology into practical everyday use, reflecting Ampere's approach to delivering technology with real everyday relevance.

The connected ecosystem also includes real-time charging status, live tracking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, remote vehicle diagnostics, service booking, charging history and battery health insights. Over-the-air update capability ensures the scooter's connected experience can continue to evolve over time. The upgraded Magnus G Max also introduces a new Cinnamon Copper colour option, alongside premium dual-tone colours, and is priced at INR 1,09,999.