Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel secures transmission line project from Power Grid

Bajel secures transmission line project from Power Grid

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Bajel Projects has received an ultra mega transmission line EPC order from Power Grid Corporation of India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 400 crore.

The project entails transmission line package TL05 for a) Bypassing of Raigarh (Tamnar) - Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) 765kV D/C line & Raigarh(Kotra) - Raigarh (Tamnar) 765kV D/c line at Raigarh (Tamnar) S/s so as to form Raigarh (Kotra) -Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) 765kV D/c line b) LILO of Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) - Jharsuguda (Sec-A) 765kV D/c line at Raigarh (Kotra)-II S/s c) Raigarh (Tamnar)- Raigarh(Kotra)-II S/s 765kV D/c line Associated with WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme-Part A under TBCB route.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajel Projects gains after securing ultra mega EPC order

Bajel Projects gains after securing ultra mega EPC order

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST