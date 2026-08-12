Bajel secures transmission line project from Power Grid
Bajel Projects has received an ultra mega transmission line EPC order from Power Grid Corporation of India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 400 crore.
The project entails transmission line package TL05 for a) Bypassing of Raigarh (Tamnar) - Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) 765kV D/C line & Raigarh(Kotra) - Raigarh (Tamnar) 765kV D/c line at Raigarh (Tamnar) S/s so as to form Raigarh (Kotra) -Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) 765kV D/c line b) LILO of Dharamjaygarh (Sec-B) - Jharsuguda (Sec-A) 765kV D/c line at Raigarh (Kotra)-II S/s c) Raigarh (Tamnar)- Raigarh(Kotra)-II S/s 765kV D/c line Associated with WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme-Part A under TBCB route.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST