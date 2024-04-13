Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 184.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.58% to Rs 224.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 724.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 548.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 32.83% to Rs 56.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 184.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.