Anand Rathi Wealth PAT climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY24

Anand Rathi Wealth reported 32.83% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 42.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 79 crore, registering a growth of 32.67% from Rs 59.54 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 59,351 crore in Q4 FY24, up 52% as compared to Rs 38,993 crore in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the profit after tax jumped 33.58% to Rs 224.97 crore on 34.54% rise in total revenue to Rs 751.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each.

Futher, the board of directors has also approved a proposal for buyback of up to 3,70,000 equity shares at Rs 4,450 per equity share aggregating up to Rs 164.65 crore, representing 0.88% of the total paid up equity share capital.

Anand Rathi Wealth is amongst Indias leading non-bank wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

The scrip gained 2.68% to settle at Rs 4,014.05 on Friday 12 April 2024.

Total revenue increased 34.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.