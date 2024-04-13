Anand Rathi Wealth PAT climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY24

Anand Rathi Wealth reported 32.83% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 42.61 crore in Q4 FY23.Total revenue increased 34.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 79 crore, registering a growth of 32.67% from Rs 59.54 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 59,351 crore in Q4 FY24, up 52% as compared to Rs 38,993 crore in Q4 FY23.
On a full year basis, the profit after tax jumped 33.58% to Rs 224.97 crore on 34.54% rise in total revenue to Rs 751.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each.
Futher, the board of directors has also approved a proposal for buyback of up to 3,70,000 equity shares at Rs 4,450 per equity share aggregating up to Rs 164.65 crore, representing 0.88% of the total paid up equity share capital.
Anand Rathi Wealth is amongst Indias leading non-bank wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high net worth individuals.
The scrip gained 2.68% to settle at Rs 4,014.05 on Friday 12 April 2024.
