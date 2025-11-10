Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 40.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 112.25 croreNet profit of Anand Rayons rose 40.19% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 112.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales112.2582.95 35 OPM %1.202.44 -PBDT1.591.13 41 PBT1.501.07 40 NP1.501.07 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content