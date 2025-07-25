Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 38.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 592.41 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 38.33% to Rs 125.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 592.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 471.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales592.41471.83 26 OPM %25.4321.82 -PBDT158.27109.20 45 PBT150.38103.74 45 NP125.8891.00 38
