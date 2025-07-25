Sambhv Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.88% to Rs 558.63 croreNet profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 34.89% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.88% to Rs 558.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales558.63330.78 69 OPM %13.0213.89 -PBDT57.0438.67 48 PBT45.0432.71 38 NP33.4024.76 35
