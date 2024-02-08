Sensex (    %)
                        
Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore
Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt declined 73.21% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.6116.34 26 OPM %63.8066.46 -PBDT0.571.13 -50 PBT0.441.02 -57 NP0.301.12 -73
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

