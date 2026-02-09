Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 117.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 117.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 124.10 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 117.15% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 124.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.10104.11 19 OPM %47.0462.50 -PBDT22.3510.94 104 PBT20.779.29 124 NP14.946.88 117

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

