Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 117.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 124.10 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 117.15% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 124.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.10104.11 19 OPM %47.0462.50 -PBDT22.3510.94 104 PBT20.779.29 124 NP14.946.88 117
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST