Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 117.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 124.10 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 117.15% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 124.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.124.10104.1147.0462.5022.3510.9420.779.2914.946.88

