Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 58.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 599.79 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 58.78% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 599.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 480.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales599.79480.02 25 OPM %8.572.30 -PBDT58.5937.99 54 PBT38.7618.86 106 NP23.5014.80 59
