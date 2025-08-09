Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 58.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 58.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 599.79 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 58.78% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 599.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 480.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales599.79480.02 25 OPM %8.572.30 -PBDT58.5937.99 54 PBT38.7618.86 106 NP23.5014.80 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

