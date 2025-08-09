Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 189.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 126.09 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 189.11% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 126.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales126.09117.54 7 OPM %9.936.95 -PBDT11.416.29 81 PBT7.312.19 234 NP5.842.02 189
