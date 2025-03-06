Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One announces key business performance for Feb'25

Angel One announces key business performance for Feb'25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Angel One recorded 1.5% increase in client base to 30.58 million in month of February 2025 compared to 30.13 million in January 2025. On YoY basis, the company's client base rose 42.7%.

Average client funding book rose to Rs 4,053 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 3.5% and YoY growth of 99.1%.

Overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 29,58,000 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 4% and YoY decline of 34.5%.

ADTO in F&O segment stood at Rs 28,88,000 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 4.1% and YoY decline of 35.4%.

 

Cash ADTO stood at Rs 5,700 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 11.9% and YoY decline of 29.3%.

Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 64,300 in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 1.9% and YoY growth of 91.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

INR Settles Near One-Month High; Local Indices Scale To Record High

INR Settles Near One-Month High; Local Indices Scale To Record High

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Euro Ticks Higher Against Dollar; Eyes On Powell Testimony

Euro Ticks Higher Against Dollar; Eyes On Powell Testimony

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodaySA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon