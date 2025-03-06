Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Continuing measures to inject liquidity into the banking system, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct open market purchases of government securities and undertake USD/INR swaps. On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct the OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday), and March 18, 2025 (Tuesday). Also, RBI said it will undertake USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of thirty-six months to be held on March 24, 2025 (Monday). On February 28, the central bank conducted US dollar-rupee swap worth USD 10 billion to inject long-term liquidity into the system, with the auction eliciting robust demand.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

INR Settles Near One-Month High; Local Indices Scale To Record High

INR Settles Near One-Month High; Local Indices Scale To Record High

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Euro Ticks Higher Against Dollar; Eyes On Powell Testimony

Euro Ticks Higher Against Dollar; Eyes On Powell Testimony

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodaySA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon