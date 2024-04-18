Angel One rises as Q4 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 340 cr

Angel One advanced 2.51% to Rs 2923.35 after the brokerage company reported 27.34% rise in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 339.95 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 266.97 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Total income climbed 63.46% to Rs 1,358.54 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 831.09 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit surged 30.58% and total income grew 28.06% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 458.79 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 26.88% YoY and 30.69% QoQ.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 475.5 crore (up 28.34% YoY and up 30.6% QoQ). EBDAT margin came in at 44.8% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 57.6% recorded in Q4 FY23 and 44% posted in Q3 FY24.

Total client base improved to 22.2 million, up 14.3% QoQ and 61.5% YoY. Gross client acquisition was at 2.9 million, up 17.2% QoQ and up 123.7% YoY.

Average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at 44,40,000 crore during the quarter (up 23.3% QoQ and 139.9% YoY).

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, FY24s performance resonates the same, as we delivered a historic performance yet again. We have built a solid roster of clients, with strong behavioral traits, who not only transact with us but also advocate for us, with each cohort consistently giving us revenues every year. We recently completed a capital raise of Rs 15 billion to capitalize the business for future growth.

Angel One has once again delivered a historic performance during the quarter, as we clocked our highest ever quarterly gross client acquisition at 2.9 million, expanding our client base to over 22 million. Our clients executed over 470 million orders during the quarter, which is also our lifetime high, facilitating our best quarterly financial performance.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

