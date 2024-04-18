Hathway Cable spurts on recording turnaround Q4 PAT of Rs 35 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 6.01% to Rs 22.39 after the cable TV & fiber internet provider reported consolidated net profit of Rs 34.57 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 14.62 crore posted in Q4 FY23.Revenue from operations rose 7.35% year on year (YoY) to Rs 493.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
The firm reported profit before tax of Rs 45.59 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 9.56 crore posted in Q4 FY23.
Total expenses increased 1.86% YoY to Rs 493.52 during the quarter. Pay channel cost was at Rs 230.46 crore (up 18.54% YoY) while other operational expenses was Rs 88.22 crore (down 15.71% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.56 crore (down 12.32% YoY) in Q4 FY24.
The company's revenue from cable television segment stood at Rs 330.62 crore (up 10.05% YoY) while broadband business was at Rs 153.85 crore (down 3.34% YoY) and revenue from dealing in securities was Rs 8.90 crore during the period under review.
Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India.
