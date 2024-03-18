Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rane Holdings announces change in Chairman of Rane Group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Rane Holdings announced that L Ganesh, Chairman, has informed that he is retiring as Chairman from the operating entities of Rane Group, effective from close of business hours on 31 March 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board as a Non-Executive Director in these entities. He will continue as Chairman and Managing Director of Rane Holdings.
Harish Lakshman will take over as Chairman of Rane Group, effective from 01 April 2024, and will continue on the Board of Rane Holdings as Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

KSB bags LoA worth Rs 63 cr from MEDA

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon