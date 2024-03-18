Rane Holdings announces change in Chairman of Rane Group

Harish Lakshman will take over as Chairman of Rane Group, effective from 01 April 2024, and will continue on the Board of Rane Holdings as Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director.

Rane Holdings announced that L Ganesh, Chairman, has informed that he is retiring as Chairman from the operating entities of Rane Group, effective from close of business hours on 31 March 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board as a Non-Executive Director in these entities. He will continue as Chairman and Managing Director of Rane Holdings.