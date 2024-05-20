Business Standard
ANI Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 4.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 50.03 crore
Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 4.96% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 50.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.50% to Rs 4.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 180.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.0342.96 16 180.33157.30 15 OPM %5.745.26 -4.662.29 - PBDT2.171.90 14 6.423.15 104 PBT1.731.79 -3 5.352.75 95 NP1.481.41 5 4.732.47 91
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

