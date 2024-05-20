Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 80.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 68.52% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.19.5841.2680.1174.498.072.282.803.711.731.083.872.571.490.843.001.570.910.542.161.12