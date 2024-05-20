Business Standard
Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore
Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 68.52% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 80.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.5841.26 -53 80.1174.49 8 OPM %8.072.28 -2.803.71 - PBDT1.731.08 60 3.872.57 51 PBT1.490.84 77 3.001.57 91 NP0.910.54 69 2.161.12 93
First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

