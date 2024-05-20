K C P consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 625.03 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 351.72% to Rs 188.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 2846.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2253.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of K C P rose 73.83% to Rs 55.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 625.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.