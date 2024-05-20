Oil India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 9147.01 croreNet profit of Oil India rose 22.83% to Rs 2140.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1742.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 9147.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7851.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.42% to Rs 6335.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8728.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.03% to Rs 32466.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36084.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
