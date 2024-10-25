Surbhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.85% to Rs 11.11 croreNet profit of Surbhi Industries reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 103.85% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.115.45 104 OPM %18.811.65 -PBDT3.350.03 11067 PBT2.72-0.53 LP NP2.72-0.53 LP
