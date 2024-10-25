Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surbhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Surbhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Sales rise 103.85% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 103.85% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.115.45 104 OPM %18.811.65 -PBDT3.350.03 11067 PBT2.72-0.53 LP NP2.72-0.53 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Robert Habeck

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

mutual fund investors

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

MUDRA loan.

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon