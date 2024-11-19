Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Ankur Marketing rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.27 4 OPM %-75.00-74.07 -PBDT0.740.70 6 PBT0.650.61 7 NP0.550.52 6
